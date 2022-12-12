Noida, Dec 12 (PTI) A 23-year-old man in Greater Noida was arrested Monday for allegedly raping his partner after getting into a relationship with her under false identity, police said.

The accused had identified himself as Ashish Thakur to the woman while his real name is Haseen Saifi, about which the woman got to know after three months of relationship, they said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, an official said.

"The woman, a native of Uttarakhand, worked at a private company in Greater Noida. She met this person in the city and both fell in love, and also got into physical relationship," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

"Later, the woman got to know that the man is a Muslim and his real name is Haseen Saifi. She confronted him after the finding and approached police. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was lodged and the accused was arrested," Singh said.

The FIR, which was lodged at Dadri police station, also mentioned that Saifi had made false promises of marriage to the woman, the official said, adding that further legal proceedings in the case were underway.

