New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing a laptop from the car of former Union minister K J Alphons in central Delhi's Tughlaq Road area, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Alphons had visited the India International Centre (IIC) on December 6 when someone stole his laptop from his car.

Also Read | Will Work To Fulfil Expectations of People of Madhya Pradesh, Says BJP's CM-Designate Mohan Yadav (Watch Video).

A senior police officer said the driver of another person who also came to the IIC saw it and took the bag from inside the vehicle.

The accused driver has been arrested, police added.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Techie Dies After Falling From Fifth Floor While Cleaning Sliding Window of Flat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)