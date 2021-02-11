Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly preparing fake marksheets and passing certificates of various educational boards and universities in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified Abdul Sattar Shaikh, a resident of Vashi Naka, was nabbed from suburban Chembur, an official said.

Unit 2 of the Mumbai crime branch had received specific information that a person has been engaged in preparing fake marksheets, certificates of various boards and universities, and also experience certificates of companies, he said.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted on Wednesday evening and the accused was apprehended, the official said.

On a complaint of the crime branch, an FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections related to cheating and forgery, among others, at the RCF Police Station, he said.

During interrogation, it came to light that the accused used to charge Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 to issue forged educational and job experience documents, he said.

