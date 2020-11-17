New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his two step-sons following an argument between them in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

Ajay Tiwari was attacked by his step-sons Raman (22) and Om Prakash (24) on the intervening night of November 14 and 15, they said.

Tiwari lived with his family on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Sangam Vihar, while his elder sister Sangeeta lived on the first floor.

According to the victim's sister, Tiwari and his step children often had arguments over his drinking habits.

On Saturday, Tiwari hit his wife under the influence of alcohol following which an argument ensued between him and Raman. Around 10 pm, Raman came at the house along with his associate Arjun Solanki in his car and started hurling abuses at Tiwari.

Sangeeta told police that Tiwari threw flower pots on Raman's car after which the two fled from the spot but returned after 10-15 minutes along with brother Om Prakash and other associates.

The accused "forcibly" entered the house after breaking the door and then thrashed Tiwari, according to her statement to police.

Tiwari was rushed to AIIMS, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, a senior police officer said.

Based on the statement of Tiwari's sister and other witnesses, a case was registered under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Om Prakash and his associates Yogesh (26), Neeraj Gupta (26) and Arjun Solanki (20), all residents of Sangam Vihar, were arrested on November 16, while efforts were being made to nab Raman, he added.

