New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): A man was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi's Govind Puri area, the police said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the victim, identified as Md Ayub's body was found critically injured in Delhi's Govind Puri area on Monday night.

Locals of the area informed the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

On inquiry, it was found that the deceased was assaulted by a person, identified as Shahil with a hammer, Delhi police said.

On the basis of this, a case under IPC section 302 has been registered at Govind Puri Police Station.

The crime scene was inspected by police, and the body has been shifted to AIIMS for post-mortem.

"The accused person has been apprehended. Further investigation is in progress," the police said. (ANI)

