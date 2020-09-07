Noida (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after an unknown insect allegedly bit him, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Hariram, a native of Motihari district in Bihar. He was currently staying in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, police said.

Also Read | SBI VRS Scheme 2020: From Eligibility to Salary And Other Benefits, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About ‘Second Innings Tap VRS-2020’.

"Hariram was apparently bit by some insect after which his body turned yellow. He was taken to the district hospital in Noida where he passed away during treatment," an official from the local Bisrakh police station said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and its details were awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death, the official said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Didn't Conceptualise Akshay Kumar's Newly Announced App FAU-G, Clarifies Gaming Company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)