New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed after a cluster bus rammed into his bike in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar Sharma, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday.

A senior police officer said Sharma died on the spot and his body was sent to GTB hospital for post-mortem.

The body was handed over to his family on Sunday after the autopsy, he said.

The driver of the bus, identified as Ashok Kumar, who had fled from the spot after the incident, has been arrested, police added.

