Giridih (Jharkhand), Jul 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was found hanging outside one of the windows of his lover's house in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Wednesday, police said.

Police have set up a special investigation team (SIT) to ascertain whether it was a case of murder or suicide, they said.

The incident happened at Turi Tola in Devri police limits.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Ansari alias Sahil, a resident of Manakdiha village, police said.

Khorimahua sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajendra Prasad said, "Prima facie, it doesn't appear to be a case of suicide. With the help of the technical cell, we are conducting a thorough probe into the case. An SIT has also been set up."

He said the case appeared to be a love affair. "We are interrogating the girl. She admitted that they used to talk to each other and they talked till 11pm on Tuesday,” the SDPO said. The deceased's father, Maqbool Ansari, told police that his son had an affair with the girl, and several panchayat meetings had also been held in this regard.

