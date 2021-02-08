Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI): A 40-year-old man was on Monday sentenced to seven-years Rigorous Imprisonment by a local court for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter in July 2016.

The court found the man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to undergo seven years RI.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, a release fromthe RachakondaPoliceCommissioneratesaid.

the prosecution case was that the man, who used to retire for the night beside his daughter, sexually assaulted her for 10 days in July 2016 and threatened the girl with dire consequences when she tried to resist, saying he would kill her if she revealed it to anyone.

The girl later confided in her mother, who filed a police complaint, following which the man was arrested. PTI

