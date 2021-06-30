Mumbai, June 30: A six year-old boy died while his two siblings were hospitalized after their father gave them rat poison in ice cream after a dispute with the wife, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on June 25 but came to light on Tuesday when the boy -- named Alishan -- died at the government-run Sion Hospital and the doctors informed the suburban Mankhurd police, said an official.

Police registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against his father Ali Naushad Ansari (27), a daily wage worker who is resident of Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd, the official said. Ansari has been absconding, he added.

The children's mother Nazia Begum told police that she and her husband often fought over money-related issues, and on June 25 she left home and went to stay with her sister after yet another quarrel.

Ansari took the three children -- two boys and one girl -- out, promising them ice cream and allegedly gave them poison. Later, when the kids started complaining of stomach pains, Nazia, who had returned home in the meanwhile, took them to Sion Hospital, she told police.

Initially she lied to the doctors that the children had eaten rat poison accidentally, but when her son died, she decided to tell the truth to the police, she said. Police have also recorded the statements of the two surviving kids who are recovering in the hospital, the official said.

