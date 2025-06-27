Gurugram, Jun 26 (PTI) A 31-year-old man working in a multi-national company was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a law student and injuring his friend after hitting them with his car on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway here, police said.

The accused was identified as Mohit, a resident of Noorpur Bohra Kalan village in Gurugram, police said, adding that he was living in a paying guest accommodation in Sector 14.

The accused told police that on the morning of June 24, he was returning to his PG accommodation when he fell asleep at the wheel, which led to the accident. Police have seized the vehicle involved in the incident.

While 25-year-old Harsh, a resident of Om Nagar Colony, died in the accident, his friend, Abhishek, was referred to a Delhi hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. PTI COR

