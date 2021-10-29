Bareilly (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A clerk of a school here was arrested on Friday for impersonating as a union minister and calling the SSP to favour a man in a property case, police said.

Niresh Verma, who called the SSP to favour Lotan Singh in the case involving a dispute over a plot, posed as Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The accused had allegedly taken Rs 20 lakh from Singh to help him, police said.

A luxury car with "Bharat Sarkar" written on it was recovered from the accused.

