Latur, Jul 11 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested here in Maharashtra on Saturday for allegedly killing his 28-year-old friend in Chakur area, police said.

The accused Dhanraj Aaglave allegedly killed PrabhakarSalunkhe, an employee of a gas agency, whose body was found on July 7, an official said.

Another accused in the case is on the run.

Police are investigating whether the crime was the fallout of alleged relationship between the prime accused and the wife of the deceased.

The official said Aglave befriended Salunkhe and that they used to drink alcohol together.

On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly assaulted the victim with a sharp weapon and also smashed his head with a stone, he said.

