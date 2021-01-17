Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested from suburban Vikhroli here for carrying 60 cartridges and a pistol, police said on Sunday.

Police also seized 16 empty cartridges from the accused Sahil Khan on Saturday morning.

"The accused, a resident of suburban Andheri, has a criminal record. He was produced before court which remanded him to police custody till January 21," said senior police inspector, Parksite police station, Zubeda Sheikh.

Further investigation is underway.

Khan has been booked under Arms Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)