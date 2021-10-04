Amritsar, Oct 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old man, along with his two children, ended his life by jumping into a canal in the Tarawala Pul area here, police said on Monday.

Mandeep Singh was disturbed over some family issue, police said.

Also Read | Mumbai Cruise Drug Racket: Who Are Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha - Aryan Khan's Co-Accused in the Case?.

His two sons were identified as Gurpreet Singh (7) and Robin (2).

Police said the bodies were fished out from the canal.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death Over Dispute Regarding Rs 8,000; Accused Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)