Fatehgarh Sahib, Jul 20 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured when a man allegedly opened fire on them at Salana Dulla Singh Wala village here on Thursday, police said.

The assailant, identified as Kuldeep Singh, fired gunshots with his licensed revolver at Karnail Singh and Kartar Singh at the 'bhog' ceremony of the former managing director of the Fatehgarh Sahib Cooperative Bank here.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Supreme Court To Hear Congress Leader's Appeal on July 21 Against Gujarat High Court Verdict In in Modi Surname Remark Case.

Kuldeep Singh said after the incident that he took revenge for having been "cheated and thrown out" of a business venture by the duo many years ago.

He was earlier partners with the two victims in some business.

Also Read | Good News For Travellers! Railways to Offer Affordable Meals, Packaged Water to Passengers in General Coaches.

While Karnail Singh died on the spot, Kartar Singh was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Deputy Superintendent of Police GS Bains said Kuldeep Singh has been arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)