Amethi (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died allegedly after a sub-divisional magistrate's vehicle hit his moped in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Monday, police said.

Sanjeev Kumar Maurya, the SDM of Gauriganj, was on his way to Lucknow around 11 am when his government vehicle hit the moped near Tetarpur, leaving Mohammed Sarvar seriously injured, Jagdishpur Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Singh said.

Sarvar was rushed to the community health centre from where he was referred to Lucknow but he succumbed to injuries on the way, the SHO said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)