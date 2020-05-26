India News | Man Kills Elder Brother in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar, May 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his younger brother in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, incident took place at Unchagaon under Kairana Police Station in the district on Monday and was the fallout of a family dispute.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Reports 48 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, State Tally Rises to 2,719: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

A case was registered against Satish Sharma for killing his brother Sanjay Sharma, police said.

In the FIR filed by their mother, it was alleged that the duo had a quarrel following which Satish Sharma thrashed Sanjay Sharma.

Also Read | Group Admins of WhatsApp and Other Social Media Platforms to Be Held Responsible for Circulating Fake News on COVID-19, Says Mumbai Police.

The accused is absconding, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)