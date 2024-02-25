Jaipur, February 25: A man allegedly shot dead his estranged wife at her shop in Phalodi district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. "The accused had been living separately from his wife for two years due to a dispute between them. He reached her shop on Nagaur Road and after an altercation, shot her," a police officer said. Rajasthan Shocker: Miscreants Thrash Youths, Loot Rs 2.9 Lakh From Them in Jodhpur, Four Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The accused, identified as Mahiram, fled from the spot and a search was underway to nab him, the police said.

