In a disturbing incident at the Khejarli toll plaza in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, several youths were violently beaten and their vehicle vandalised. The attack was captured on CCTV cameras, and the toll plaza operators are accused of assaulting the occupants, looting Rs 2.9 lakhs, and breaking a gold chain. Complaints have been filed against the accused individuals. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media which shows the assault. After the video went viral, cops have arrested four accused involved in the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Student Stripped, Forced To Drink Liquor, Beaten in Jhansi; Case Registered After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Youths Beaten in Rajasthan

