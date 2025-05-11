Banda (UP) May 10 (PTI) A man allegedly murdered his wife and their four-month-old son before ending his life by hanging, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a rented room in Azad Nagar Mohalla of Atarra town, they said.

"The landlord of the property, Ramkumar Prajapati, alerted the police after noticing a foul odor emanating from the rented room occupied by Ramkumar Prajapati. Upon receiving information, police forced open the locked room and found the lifeless bodies of Jitendra (23), his wife Gaura (20) and their infant son, who was just four months old," said Banda Superintendent of Police (SP) Palash Bansal.

"The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination," he added.

The senior police officer said the preliminary findings suggest that Jitendra allegedly slit Gaura's throat with a sharp weapon following a dispute with his wife over food.

He then proceeded to strangle their four-month-old son before committing suicide by hanging himself, he added.

Bansal further said that the bodies of the deceased had been locked inside the room since Thursday.

The landlord noticed the foul smell and promptly informed the police, he added.

Initial investigations have revealed that Jitendra worked as a painter in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. His family resided in a rented accommodation owned by Ramkumar Prajapati in the Azad Nagar locality, police said.

Jitendra returned to Atarra from Ahmedabad on Thursday, they said.

The matter is being further investigated, police said.

