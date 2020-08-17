Ghaziabad, Aug 17 (PTI) A man, who was allegedly set on fire by his wife in Uttar Prdesh's Ghaziabad district last week after an argument, has succumbed to his injuries, police said on Monday.

The incident occured in Muradnagar town last Thursday. Moolchand Tyagi and his wife had an argument over some issue. Geeta, who is Tyagi's second wife, poured fuel and set him ablaze, an officer said.

Tyagi sustained severe burn injuries and was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for treatment. He died on Sunday night, Muradnagar police station incharge Amit Kumar told PTI.

His son Gaurav Tyagi had lodged a report against his stepmother and she was arrested, Kumar said.

After Tyagi's death, the case has been converted under the section of murder, the officer added. PTI

