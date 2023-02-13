New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A 33-year-old man on Monday was injured after he was shot at following a quarrel with a group of people in northwest Delhi's Pooth Kalan area, police said.

Around 6.28 am, Sultanpuri police station received information about a firing incident at the main bus stand in Pooth Kalan village. Police reached the spot and two empty cartridges of 7.62 mm were found lying there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

The man injured in the firing was shifted to Brahamshkti hospital, Pooth Kalan, he said.

He was identified as Sandeep, a resident of Pooth Kalan.

In a statement to the police, he said five men -- Deepak, Shivam, Vikram, Mintu and Kala -- indulged in a fight with him and one of them fired at him, the DCP said.

Sandeep received a gunshot injury near the stomach, police said, adding his condition is stated to be stable.

According to the police, they all were drinking alcohol together and a scuffle ensued between them. One of them was injured and he was taken to a hospital. When they were taking the injured person back after first aid, another scuffle broke out and the firing incident happened.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police, said, adding crime and FSL teams were called at the spot for inspection.

