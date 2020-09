Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The man, who had given a loan of Rs 1 lakh to one of the suspects, called him to demand the return of the amount. He was called on Saturday to a place at Pawti village in Charthawal area, from where the suspect and four others took him to a sugarcane field, according to a complaint.

He was intoxicated and sodomised at gunpoint. The suspects also recorded a video of the incident and threatened to upload it, Superintendent of Police (Crime) Durgesh Kumar Singh said.

A case has been registered under sections 147, 148, 323, 377 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code. A search is on for the suspects, the SP said. PTI

