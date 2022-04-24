Meerut (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A man was allegedly murdered here on Sunday in connection with a fight over drinking that took place the previous day.

The incident occurred in the old city area of the district, they said.

Police sources said that Sajid (25), a resident of Firoz Nagar under Lisari gate police station area, had gone to Ittefaq Nagar located under the Brahmapuri police station area for some work.

This is when some attackers came from the behind, caught Sajid and severely injured him with a knife.

When Sajid tried to get up from the road, one of the attackers stabbed him. The entire episode was captured in the CCTV camera.

Police said the attackers fled the spot after the incident. The police reached the spot and admitted the injured to hospital, where he succumbed.

Sajit's father told the police that on Saturday, his son's had a fight with his uncle Naushad, Javed and Shahzad over drinking alcohol in the house.

However, later the family members had reached a compromise late in the night. It is feared that due to this enmity, Sajid was murdered.

