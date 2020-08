Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI): A 60-year old man undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a private hospital allegedly ended his life on Tuesday out of fear about the disease, police said.

The man from Karimnagar district hanged himself in the washroom attached to his room in the hospital between 1 am and 2 am, a police official said.

A nurse noticed the man hanging and alerted the other hospital staff who in turn informed the police.

He was admitted to the hospital four days ago after testing positive for the virus.

Based on preliminary investigation, the police official said the man took the extreme step out of fear of coronavirus. The family members of the deceased also told police that the man was under panic for the past few days due to COVID-19, the official said.

A case has been registered.

