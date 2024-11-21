Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) A Grade 3 physical training instructor sustained severe burn injuries on the campus of Rajasthan University on Thursday after the petrol tank of his bike caught fire while he was lighting a cigarette, police said.

The victim, Hrithik Malhotra from Bassi town near Jaipur, lived at the Aravalli Hostel on the university campus, Gandhi Nagar SHO Raj Kumar said.

The incident occurred behind the Department of Dramatics on the campus where Malhotra stopped to light a cigarette, but due to the absence of a lid on the bike's petrol tank, it caught fire, the SHO said.

Malhotra is currently undergoing treatment at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, he added.

