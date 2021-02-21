Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) A man wanted for the killings of a woman and her daughter in Panvel on February 19 allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, Navi Mumbai police said.
Prakash More (26), hanged himself from a tree in his native Hingoli district, an official said.
"His friendship with a 19-year-old girl in Panvel was opposed by her parents. He stabbed the girl and her mother on February 19 and fled. More was a widower and had attempted suicide earlier as well," an official said.
He uploaded a post on Facebook and also called his mother before committing suicide, the official added.
