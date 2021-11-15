Bulandshahr (UP) Nov 15 (PTI) A man, who opened fire at his brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute a couple of days ago in Khidarpur village in this Uttar Pradesh district, has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Moolchand (25), the accused, fired bullets at his brother Mohit (30) and sister-in-law at their residence located in the Khanpur police station area here on November 13. Both the injured persons are out of danger, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline Revealed, Enters Private Testing in China & Europe: Report.

Mohit kept all the money that came from the employer of their father, Jolly Ram Sharma, post his death to himself. He was also farming in 36 bighas of land that was to be equally divided between himself, Moolchand and another brother, who is differently-abled. This infuriated Moolchand, the SSP said.

A video of Mohit's children pleading before Moolchand with folded hands not to harm their parents has gone viral on social media.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Tests Negative for COVID-19, Thanks Her Well-Wishers for Their Prayers (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)