Muzaffarnagar, July 5 (PTI) A 28-year-old man and his wife were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was a hit by a speeding car in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said.

Manish Tyagi and Murnima (27) were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Also Read | NDMA Issues Precautionary Measures For People to Follow During Lightning Strikes; Here is List of Dos And Don'ts.

The car driver fled after the accident took place in Purkazi area, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)