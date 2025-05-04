Mathura, (UP), May 4 (PTI) A man and his wife were killed, and three others, including their son, were injured in a road accident when the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Prem Singh, who was driving the vehicle, and his wife Pooja, while their son, Surya Singh, and relatives, Roshan and Sumit, have sustained injuries.

According to police, the accident took place at about 2 am on the highway in the Mant police station area of Mathura district.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jasbir Singh said police suspect that the driver dozed off and collided with a bigger vehicle ahead of them, which caused their car to be badly damaged.

Prem Singh and his wife were residents of Noida, while Roshan is a resident of New Delhi and Sumit from Darbhanga in Bihar.

Police said Prem Singh and Pooja died on the spot, while the injured in the accident are undergoing treatment.

An investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

