Guwahati, Jun 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located at the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, is being developed as a major tourist destination.

He said the “return of peace” to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), where the national park is situated, has helped in projecting it as a preferred tourist spot.

Talking to reporters after participating in an International Yoga Day event in Baksa, Sarma said, “There is a lot of work to be done in Manas (national park). We have discussed this, and soon it will be developed as a major tourist site.”

Among measures required for the park, Sarma said more check posts are needed, grade-3 and grade-4 vacant posts have to be filled and aspects such as growth of grass unfit for animal consumption need to be dealt with.

Referring to the killing of three wild elephants deep inside the national park in May, which led to busting of a elephant teeth smuggling racket, Sarma said, “Such activities have to be completely ended and the park developed as among the best wildlife destinations in the country.”

“I had visited this park as a college student, but after that there was no atmosphere of coming here; there was fear everywhere. But the return of peace has changed it, and I am grateful to the people of BTR for the positive developments,” the chief minister said.

