Imphal, Mar 24 (PTI) Manipur MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting the completion of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in the state and removal of bogus voters from electoral rolls before the delimitation exercise begins.

The letter follows the Supreme Court's directive to complete the delimitation process in select states, including Manipur, within the next three months.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 24th Roza of Ramzan on March 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision for fair representation, Singh said, "certain critical issues in the state need to be addressed prior to undertaking this exercise to preserve the integrity of the process and ensure inclusivity."

Singh said NRC was necessary to identify genuine citizens of the country and the state, adding that the "step is fundamental to ensuring that representation within the democratic structure is reserved solely for bona fide citizens."

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde Row: Maharashtra Government To Probe CDR, Bank Transactions of Comedian.

He asserted the need for identification and removal of illegal immigrants and bogus voters from electoral rolls.

"Electoral rolls must be scrutinised to eliminate any discrepancies caused by the inclusion of bogus or fake voters" adding, "instances of anomalies in the voter list have already been reported, which need immediate rectification before delimitation begins," he added.

Singh applauded the Election Commission (EC) initiative to link voter IDs with Aadhaar, calling it a commendable step toward a transparent and credible electoral process.

However, he cautioned that for this to be effective in Manipur, it is crucial to first identify and eliminate fake Aadhaar cards to ensure accurate linkage.

He cited findings from the previous state government under then-chief minister N Biren Singh, which had uncovered 65,000 fake Aadhaar cards, calling it a serious threat to the rights and identity of indigenous people.

Additionally, Singh called for constitutional protection for the indigenous people in the 40 Valley seats, stressing the need to safeguard their political and demographic rights.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)