New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Manipur's Ima Keithel or "Mother's Market, a 500-year-old market, the one and only in the world run entirely by women, is the central theme of the state's tableau that was showcased to the nation from Kartavya Path.

The women-run market in Manipur's Imphal serves as a classic example of "Nari Shakti," where women's central role in socio-economic activities drives the nation's economic development.

On the tableau, women are seen extracting delicate fibers from the lotus stems, and making yarns using traditional Charkhas.

In the center, a woman is weaving clothes using "Eyong" - a traditional Manipuri loom.

The building on the end of the tableau is a replica of Ima Keithel. Ima Keithel fosters the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

They have gifted the world with many internationally acclaimed products like Leirum, Moirang Phi, and Mayek-Naibi.

Kumari Bijiyasanti Tongbram from Thanga village, nestled in the heart of Loktak Lake, recently became India's first lotus silk producer. She not only employs many local women but also exports lotus silk to foreign countries, establishing India as the world's fourth nation to export lotus silk.

Her remarkable achievements earned her the prestigious "Changemaker of the Northeast 2020" award.

'The thriving Ima Keithel and_ Bijiyasanti's inspiring journey; transforming local lotus stalks into lotus threads for export while empowering local women embodies the spirit of 'Vocal for Local, Local for Global.

In essence, Manipur offers a replicable model for women's empowerment, paving the way for development into a "Viksit Bharat".

India is celebrating the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent will be marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries will also take part.

The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states, as well as contemporary classical dance and Bollywood styles. The artists include tribal dancers, folk dancers, and classical dancers.

As per officials, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been increased with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi. (ANI)

