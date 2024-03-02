Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI): Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president and MLA, MH Jawahirullah held discussions with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Chennai on Saturday on seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Part of the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu since 2013, MMK secured two seats in the 2021 assembly elections. Jawahirullah expressed the party's request for seat allotments in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

"Actually, we have been a part of the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, right since 2013. In the 2021 assembly elections, we were allotted two seats and we won the seats . Now we have been asking the DMK leadership that they should allot us seats for fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha election. We had a very detailed discussion with the team led by TR Baalu today about the allocation of seats to MMK. They have said that they will take it to the notice of the DMK chief and we expect a good response from the DMK chief," MMK president and MLA MH Jawahirullah said.

Jawahirullah clarified that MMK is open to contesting in any constituency, considering the strength of the DMK-led INDI alliance in Tamil Nadu.

"Not any particular constituency because, as of now, the DMK-led INDIA alliance in Tamil Nadu is very strong and we expect that this alliance will speed up Tamil Nadu. So any constituency will be good for us to fight the Lok Sabha election," MMK president said.

Meanwhile, Jawahirullah said that the BJP's previous efforts to establish itself in the state had failed.

"The BJP is scared about the DMK-led alliance in TN . All along, they had been doing everything; they have been striving with their nerves very much to ensure that the BJP would become a force to reckon, but they have miserably failed. Whatever the honourable PM said in south TN is a sign of his frustration that the BJP can't intrude into the dravida land, that is, Tamil Nadu," Jawahirullah said.

Earlier on Thursday, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu sealed seat-sharing deals with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

A meeting was held in Chennai under the leadership of DMK leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin with the alliance partners.

As per party sources, the DMK allotted two seats each to CPI and CPI(M) during the meeting.

DMK made the first seat-sharing deal on February 25 with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi.

DMK's long-time ally, IUML, has been allotted the Ramanathapuram Parliament Constituency, while the Namakkal Parliament Constituency has been given to Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi. (ANI)

