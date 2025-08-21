Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], August 21 (ANI): Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Thursday visited flood-affected areas in Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts to assess the situation and monitor relief operations.

He assured the affected people that the state government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with them during this challenging time and that all possible assistance is being extended on priority.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 22 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

In Ferozepur, Goyal visited the severely affected villages of Tendi Wala, Gazni Wala and Dhira Ghara, where he met distressed families and listened to their concerns. He was accompanied by MLA Ferozepur Urban Ranbir Singh Bhullar, MLA Ferozepur Rural Rajnish Kumar Dahiya and MLA Guruharsahai Fauja Singh Sarari.

Later in Tarn Taran, Goyal, along with Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, inspected the critical Dhussi bundh on River Sutlej from Harike Headworks downstream and interacted with residents and farmers of villages including Kuttiwal, Gharumm, Basti Lal Singh, Sabhra, Gadaike and Gatti Harike.

Also Read | Stray Dog Menace: Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict on Stray Dogs Relocation Order in Delhi-NCR on August 22.

Minister Goyal said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is personally supervising relief operations and has deputed eight Cabinet Ministers for direct outreach and monitoring in the affected districts. He added that Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and all departmental officers have been instructed to provide immediate relief to flood victims.

Goyal also informed that the state has invested Rs 276 crore in flood prevention infrastructure, with sandbags strategically stockpiled along embankments for emergency deployment.

At Harike Headworks, officials briefed the Ministers about the current water flow, noting 11,600 cusecs at Harike, 20,000 cusecs channelled into canal systems and 96,000 cusecs flowing downstream.

The Minister reiterated that the Mann government is committed to providing full compensation for crop losses and damage to property caused by the floods. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)