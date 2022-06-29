Jalpaiguri (WB), Jun 29 (PTI) Large parts of Jalpaiguri district have been affected by incessant rains with many areas in towns and rural areas going under knee-deep or more water as the Met department on Wednesday forecast more downpour in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal.

Rivers, including Korola, Teesta, Diana, Jaldhaka and Mansai are in spate owing to the rains occurring for the last several days.

Many areas in Jalpaiguri town were under knee-deep or more water with more places getting waterlogged following incessant overnight downpour that continued into the morning of Wednesday, severely affecting normal life.

School children and office-goers had a harrowing time reaching educational institutions or places of work even though many of them chose to remain indoors owing to flooding of streets and scarcity of public transportation.

The Met department forecast very heavy rain in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar and heavy rain in the other sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur till Thursday morning.

Several places in Dhupguri, Moynaguri, Rajganj and Mal blocks were submerged owing to the heavy rains and rising water level in rivers, affecting agricultural activities.

Bagdogra recorded the highest rainfall in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday at 169 mm, while Jalpaiguri received 97 mm and Cooch Behar 76 mm, the Met said.

