Mumbai, January 20: A fire broke out at a 22-storey building in Malad area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. According officials, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building is located in Kurar village area of Malad. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, officials said. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Abhyudaya Bank Building in Kurla's Nehru Nagar, Video Shows Tall Flames Emanating.

As soon as an information about the fire was received, a team of five fire tenders was sent to the spot and operation to bring the fire under control was started. Fire tenders were making efforts to bring the situation under control. More details are awaited.

