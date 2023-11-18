Jodhpur, November 18: A massive fire gutted a transport warehouse in Basni area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Saturday afternoon, said an official. According to Fire Officer Prashant Singh, "The blaze broke out in the warehouse of a transport company in Basni area. Within no time the flames gutted down the entire warehouse."

Shortly after receiving information about the incident, fire services arrived at the spot, according to the fire official. "Efforts are underway to control the fire, Basni police has also reached the spot," he informed. Rajasthan Fire: Blaze Erupts At Furniture Factory in Udaipur, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (See Pics).

No casualties or injuries have been reported as yet. The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further details on the matter are awaited. Rajasthan Fire: Blaze Erupts in Jaipur Secretariat Library Due to Short Circuit, No Casualties Reported.

Earlier in the day, eight people sustained injuries after fire broke out in Mumbai's Bandra. In a similar incident, last Saturday a fire broke out on the third floor of a building in Vaishali Road area of Ghaziabad district.

