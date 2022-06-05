Patna (Bihar) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the 48th anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan's 'Total Revolution' call given in 1974, the Mahagatbandhan of Bihar held a massive Mahasammelan of over 7,000 people at the Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.

It was organised jointly by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation. The people had come in large numbers from all districts of Bihar.

Also Read | 'Views of Fringe Elements': India on Qatar's Response to Comments on Prophet Muhammad (Check Tweet).

It was presided over by RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, and was addressed by CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI(ML-L) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Dr Ashok Dhawale. A brief online speech by RJD President Laloo Prasad Yadav was also screened.

CPI(M) Politburo Member and party Bihar Incharge Ashok Dhawale told ANI, "The Mahasammelan released a damning charge sheet against the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JD(U) state government, and all the speakers also came down heavily on all aspects of the disastrous Modi-led BJP-RSS central government, calling upon the gathering to launch mass struggles and political campaigns to defeat both these regimes."

Also Read | Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board Classes 10th, 12th Results to Be Declared Tomorrow.

Dhawale said that on August 7 district level demonstrations will be held against price rise, unemployment, corruption, and others.

"It was decided to launch a joint mass struggle with huge district level demonstrations on 7 August against price rise, unemployment, corruption, move to cancel 29 lakh ration cards and other burning issues of farmers, workers and people," Dhawale added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)