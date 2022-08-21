Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): An inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the Mathura incident in which 2 people lost their lives due to suffocation in the Banke Bihari temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on August 20.

The committee is to inquire about the circumstances which led to the unfortunate incident at the temple and submit the report within 15 days.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Three in Jhajjar, Arrested.

A notice from the Uttar Pradesh government was issued on August 20 in the matter, and a committee was established to investigate the reasons for the incident, corrections and improvements required in the temple premises to avoid such mishaps in the future, and points to better manage the huge number of devotees that come to the temple.

The circular also mentioned the officials who will constitute the committee and conduct the investigation.

Also Read | IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 6932 Vacancies of Probationary Officers at www.ibps.in; Check Details Here.

It will be headed by Sulkhan Singh former IPS officer who has served as the Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police. He will be accompanied by Gaurav Dayal who is presently serving as Divisional Commissioner Aligarh district.

Yogi Adityanath Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh took to Twitter to express his condolences and termed this incident as heart-breaking.

The CM said, "The loss of life in the accident in the Shri Banke Bihari temple complex of Mathura is extremely heart-wrenching. Instructions have been given to the officials for proper treatment of the injured. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May the Almighty grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. Om Shanti."

Yesterday two people died of suffocation and six were injured during Janmashtami celebrations on August 20 at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura.

The temple saw massive crowding as devotees flocked to the temple to celebrate the festival.The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi and Ram Prasad Vishwakarma who were declared dead at the hospital, police said.

Another pilgrim collapsed and fainted at the exit gate of the temple which resulted in the restricted movements of the devotees. The incident occurred during Mangala Aarti. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)