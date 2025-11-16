Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati extended her greetings to the party's sole winning candidate in the Bihar Assembly elections on Sunday.

BSP's Satish Kumar Singh Yadav won the elections from Ramgarh assembly constituency, located in the Kaimur district.

Also Read | Rohini Acharya Claims She Was Humiliated, Abused and Even Faced Threat of Being Hit With Slipper Day After Quitting RJD, Says ‘May None of You Ever Walk My Path’.

It is worth noting that Yadav won the polls with a narrow margin of 30 votes, as he polled 72,689 votes. He defeated BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh, who had received 72,659 votes.

From the Mahagathbandhan, RJD's Ajit Kumar was in the fray, who polled 41,480 votes.

Also Read | SIR in West Bengal: ECI Sets November End Deadline for Completing Digitisation of Enumeration Forms.

In a post on X, the BSP chief wrote, "Congratulations and heartfelt thanks to all party members for ensuring the victory of BSP candidate Shri Satish Kumar Singh Yadav on the Ramgarh Assembly seat (No. 203) of Kaimur district in the recently concluded general elections of the Bihar Legislative Assembly."

https://x.com/Mayawati/status/1989944499490230448

However, Mayawati alleged that there was "repeated vote counting" and "combined efforts of the administration and opposition parties" to defeat the party.

"Although, under the pretext of repeated vote counting, the local administration and all opposition parties united to make every possible effort to defeat the BSP candidate, but due to the brave party workers standing firm throughout, the opponents' conspiracy could not succeed," she added.

Mayawati said the win was achieved despite what she described as coordinated attempts by local authorities and rival parties to prevent the BSP candidate from prevailing. She credited the "firm resolve" and "courage" of party workers for ensuring that the "conspiracy of opponents did not succeed."

The social media post reads, "Not only that, but despite giving tough competition to the opponents on other seats in this region of Bihar, the BSP candidates could not win the elections, whereas according to feedback, if the elections had been completely free and fair, the BSP would have certainly won many more seats, but that did not happen, so there is no need for the party members to be disheartened; rather, there is a need to continue working with even more preparation ahead."

Expressing gratitude to all small and big office-bearers, workers and well-wishers, the BSP supremo praised the cadre for contesting the Bihar Assembly elections with complete dedication.

"Finally, heartfelt thanks to all the small and big office-bearers, workers, well-wishers, and others of the BSP for contesting the elections in this Bihar Legislative Assembly election with their blood, sweat, and complete dedication, and a call to remain fully committed with all might in Bihar ahead so that Bihar can become the land of the dreams of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and respected Shri Kanshiram Ji, 'Sarvjan Hitaay Sarvjan Sukhaay'," the post added.

The NDA's 'tsunami' swept away the opposition RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, as they won 202 seats out of 243.

BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finished a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Facing major setbacks, Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)