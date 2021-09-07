New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Tuesday said he has ordered sealing of a denim washing unit in Sadatpur after local residents alleged violation of norms in running the plant which was leading to "health hazards" in the area.

He took the decision after visiting the area with local MLA and councillor and interacting with members of the resident welfare association, officials said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

"I inspected Sadatpur area where this jeans washing plant is located. RWA members were complaining that some acidic chemical was being used by it, and I saw the dark effluent in drainage too. Locals have also alleged that it is spreading cancer in the area," the mayor said.

So, it has been decided to "seal the plant" in the health interest of the local people, he said.

Also Read | India Post Payments Bank, LIC Housing Finance Announces Strategic Partnership for Offering Home Loan Products.

Asked, if he visited the unit or met anyone from it, Aggarwal said, "No. I could already make out from the condition in and around and acidic chemical is not supposed to be used in residential areas, but only in designated areas after due permission.”

First, a challan will be issued and then a notice will be sent to the owner of the factory on the sealing order, he said.

"If they vacate the unit within the stipulated time, then the plant won't be sealed," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)