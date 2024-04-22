Bhopal, Apr 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old MBBS student of a private medical college in Bhopal committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in the girls' hostel on Monday, police said.

The body of the student, identified as Rani More, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room this morning with rope, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Deep Pit Outside Mankhurd Railway Station While Playing, Dies.

Originally from Khargone, she was a first-year student of Chirayu Medical College and Hospital situated under the Khajuri police station limits, the official said.

No suicide note has been found from the spot, he said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Unwell: Facing Health Issues, Congress Leader Cancels Campaign Programme in Wayanad.

The police are waiting for the arrival of her family members, he said, adding that the exact reason behind More taking the extreme step is not known yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)