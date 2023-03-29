Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): A MBBS student jumped from a speeding auto in Kohefiza, Bhopal on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the girl student was scared when the auto driver took her to a deserted area.

Kohefiza police station SHO Vijay Singh Sisodia told ANI, "The girl was sitting in an auto from Bairagarh to Lalghati, the auto driver was driving fast and instead of her destination he turned the auto to some other direction. After that, the girl got scared and jumped from the auto."

The driver ran away with the girl's purse and mobile.

A case has been registered on basis of the girl's complaint.

Auto has been seized but search for the auto driver is still on, he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

