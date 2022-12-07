New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) AAP's Anita Baisoya on Wednesday defeated BJP rival Preeti Bhiduri by a margin of 936 votes in Andrews Ganj which had recorded the lowest voting percentage among all the 250 wards in the December 4 civic polls in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the civic body.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 pc in the high-stakes municipal polls, results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

The highest polling (65.72 per cent) in the 2022 MCD polls was recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest voting percentage (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no.145 (Andrews Ganj), according to data shared by the State Election Commission earlier.

On Wednesday, votes were counted, and Baisoya won the contest, bagging 6,988 votes while her BJP rival Bhiduri got 6,052 votes, according to data shared by the SEC.

In Bakhtarwarpur ward, Janta Devi of BJP won, defeating her AAP rival Babita by a margin of 10,570 votes.

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53 per cent. ]

