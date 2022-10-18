New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will set up nearly 100 EV charging stations by the year-end as part of its target of establishing one such facility in every two square-km area, an official said on Tuesday.

MCD's additional commissioner A A Tazir said the civic body has partnered with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and discoms for setting up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the city.

He said this during a meeting organised under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to deliberate on achieving goals to push electric mobility.

"MCD is targeting to set up one charging station per 2 sq. km within its jurisdiction. The corporation has given 549 permissions of which 91 charging stations have become operational.

"By December 31, 2022, another 92 charging stations will start functioning with 217 charging points and two battery swapping stations," a MCD statement quoting Tazir said.

Tazir said the MCD will soon assign other suitable sites for installation of charging stations and has earmarked closed 'dhalaos' as EV charging stations.

The MCD is continuously following up with various stakeholders to speed up the process of setting up charging stations, he said.

The MCD is actively involved in playing its role as a key player of the EV ecosystem in Delhi, the statement said.

The civic body will keep supporting the ambitious targets set by govt of NCT of Delhi in creating world class EV charging stations infrastructure near to each resident and therein will make Delhi as an EV capital of India, the MCD statement said.

