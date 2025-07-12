Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): In a major breakthrough under the "Drugs Free Devbhoomi Mission," the Uttarakhand Police on Saturday seized synthetic drugs worth over Rs 10.23 crore in the international market.

Champawat Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Ganpati revealed that 5.688 kg of MDMA (methamphetamine) was recovered during a checking drive at Gadhigoth Bridge in Pampapur (Tanakpur).

A 22-year-old woman, identified as Isha, wife of Rahul Kumar and a resident of Pampapur in Champawat district, was arrested after she was seen acting suspiciously and attempting to flee towards a canal with a black backpack. The search, conducted in the presence of Tanakpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Vandana Verma, led to the recovery of the high-value synthetic drug.

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for the police team involved in the successful operation.

The seizure was made during a joint operation by Champawat District Police, Pithoragarh Police, and the Special Task Force (STF) near the Nepal border.

Earlier today, on the instructions of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, "Operation Kalanemi" was started against the impersonators who cheat people in the name of religion by playing with their feelings and beliefs in Devbhoomi.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh, the arrested individuals were allegedly preying on people's religious sentiments and were involved in duping unsuspecting victims.

While speaking to ANI, the SSP said, "Under this campaign, the police took action in various police station areas on Saturday and arrested 23 fake babas roaming around in the guise of saints and sadhus. Among the arrested fake babas, 10 persons are residents of other states."

The Chief Minister has instructed to identify all such persons and take strict action against them. As part of the initiative, Dehradun Police on Saturday arrested 23 individuals posing as sadhus in different areas of the district.

Singh told ANI, "In line with the instructions, all the station in-charges have been instructed to identify such persons in their respective police station areas, who disguise themselves as saints and mislead people, especially women and youth, and lure them to solve their personal or domestic problems and commit fraud with them, and take strict action against them."

Meanwhile, Hindu religious groups welcome Uttarakhand Govt's 'Op Kalanemi' targeting fake seers. (ANI)

