Bhopal, Jul 27 (PTI) The head of Forensic Science department of a state-run medical college here in Madhya Pradesh was nabbed on Monday for allegedly accepting Rs 40,000 in bribe from an MD course student by threatening him to fail in the final year exam, a Lokayukta Police officer said.

The accused Dr Murli Lalwani had allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant. He was held while accepting the first instalment, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Situation in Thiruvananthapuram Continues to Be Serious With 7 Large Community Clusters, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

"Dr. Lalwani had told the complainant that Rs 1.5 lakh received by the latter in his bank account for performing postmortems was due to his (Dr Lalwani's) recommendation to the state Home department so he should be given that money.

"He threatened the student to fail him in the final year MD exam if he doesn't pay," Lokayukta superintendent of police Manu Vyas told PTI.

Also Read | Mausam App: City Forecast, Weather Warnings, Current Weather and More; Here's How the Weather Forecast App Works.

Dr Lalwani had made similar demands to at least two other students, the SP said.

The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)