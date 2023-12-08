Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Shillong, Meghalaya on Friday at 8:46 am, said the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, occurred on 08-12-2023, 08:46:56 IST, Lat: 25.47 & Long: 91.75, Depth: 14 Km, Location: 18km SW of Shillong, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," National Center for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India posted on X.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Friday at 9 am, said the National Center for Seismology.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 09:00:31 IST, Lat: 23.45 & Long: 70.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 133km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat."

The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 23.45 and a longitude of 70.42, the NCS said, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 20 km.

While a couple of hours ago an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka's Vijayapura district, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 6:52 am on Friday.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 8-12-2023, 06:52:21 IST, Lat: 16.77 and Long: 75.87, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Vijayapura, Karnataka." (ANI)

